Geek Wines

Plus:

2008 Fratelli Alessandria Verduno Pelaverga ($23)

Piedmont's red Pelavergawhich means "branch peeler"is delicate and fragrant.

2008 Weingut Zahel Schloss Schoenbrunn Wiener Gemischter Satz ($22)

It's white, Austrian and spicy, and it's pronounced geh-MISH-ter sats.

2007 York Creek Vineyards Mxb Red Wine ($24)

"Mixed blacks," from ancient California vineyards, blend Zinfandel with other varieties.

2007 Lang & Reed Two-Fourteen ($40)

An unusual Loire Valley Cabernet Franc clone is the source of this lush California red.

2005 Jacques Puffeney Arbois Savagnin ($25)

This nutty, oxidative French white is the work of a winemaker known as "the pope of Arbois."

100 Bottles to Drink Right Now

More Wine Coverage:

American Wine Awards 2010 What Sommeliers Know Best Natural Wine: Weird or Wonderful?

Video: Paul Grieco on Cutting-Edge Wines