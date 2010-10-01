Best Wine Trends

2006 Slipstream Grenache ($18)

Grenache is hot in Australia right now. This bottle is a good introduction; for the pinnacle, buy the 2006 Torbreck Les Amis ($180).

2006 Allegrini Palazzo della Torre ($21)

Search out the version with the label that talks to you (touch it, and Marilisa Allegrini's recorded voice describes the wine). It's bizarre, but fun.

2009 Keller Estate Oro de Plata Chardonnay ($32)

The unoaked Chardonnay trend keeps accelerating, a boon for anyone tired of big, buttery, superrich whites.

2009 Gotham Project Riesling (about $8 a glass)

Wine on tap (in metal kegs) is turning up in cool wine bars.

NV Charles Heidsieck Brut ($55)

After years of spiraling upward, Champagne prices have plateaued, thanks to a glut of wine and the sinking euro.

2008 Grieve Family Winery Sauvignon Blanc ($40)

There's a recent Napa Valley boom in expensive Sauvignon Blancs. This one is worth the money.

2007 Henri Milan Le Grand Blanc ($35)

"Natural" wine, like this southern French white, is made without chemicals or sulfites (and often even without tractors).

100 Bottles to Drink Right Now

More Wine Coverage:

American Wine Awards 2010 What Sommeliers Know Best F&W's Pairing of the Day