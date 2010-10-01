Amazing Value Wines

These 20 brilliant bottles are terrific deals.
2009 Budini Malbec ($12)
Lots of Argentinean Malbec is a steal. This is a super-duper steal.
2008 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay ($15)
It's a rarity to find a wine made in such quantity (500,000 cases) that has this much character.
2009 Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio ($14)
This is the year of inexpensive Pinot Grigio that actually tastes like something.
Plus:
2009 Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc Reserva ($11)
Chile's coastal vineyards produce terrific bargain Sauvignon Blancs.
2009 Dry Creek Vineyard Clarksburg Dry Chenin Blanc ($12)
Chenin is one of the world's most underrated white grapes.
2008 Castle Rock Sonoma County Pinot Noir ($14)
Castle Rock makes remarkably good Pinot Noirs for very little money.
2008 Bodegas Olivares Altos de la Hoya ($12)
Spain's Jumilla region produces powerful reds from the Monastrell grape.
2008 Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha ($17)
This smoky, old-vine red is a stupendous bargain and tastes fantastic with anything off the grill.
2008 Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet ($12)
This peppery red is very findable and impressively ageable; even the 1976 vintage is still drinking well.
2009 Bodegas Muga Rosado ($13)
Lively Spanish rosés strike a balance between lean Provençal and fruity New World styles.
NV Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry ($18)
With their delicate, briny nuances, Manzanillas are the perfect aperitif. It's mystifying that this style of wine isn't more popular.
2009 The Chook Shiraz Viognier ($18)
There's a lot of generic, inexpensive Australian Shiraz; avoid it. Instead, buy inexpensive Australian Shiraz that's distinctive, like this one.
2008 Foxglove Central Coast Chardonnay ($15)
Simply the best 15-buck California Chardonnay for sale right now.
NV Mionetto Prosecco Brut ($15)
Prosecco keeps rocketing in popularity. It's time to try some.
2008 Anthony Road Wine Company Dry Riesling ($16)
One of the many intriguing wineries bringing deserved attention to New York's Finger Lakes region.
2008 A to Z Oregon Pinot Noir ($20)
Oregon's 2008 vintage is wonderful, making this the perfect Pinot Noir to stock up on.
2008 Volver ($16)
La Mancha's vast vineyards are poised to be the next great source for terrific Spanish value reds.
2009 Healdsburg Ranches Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($19)
Finding a good Russian River Pinot Noir for less than $20 is a cause for celebration.
NV Parigot Crémant de Bourgogne Blanc de Blancs ($23)
Possibly the best affordable Champagne alternative ever.
2007 Copain Tous Ensemble Syrah ($20)
People should buy more California Syrah, like this savory, focused bottling.
