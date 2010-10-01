Amazing Value Wines

2009 Budini Malbec ($12)

Lots of Argentinean Malbec is a steal. This is a super-duper steal.

2008 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay ($15)

It's a rarity to find a wine made in such quantity (500,000 cases) that has this much character.

2009 Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio ($14)

This is the year of inexpensive Pinot Grigio that actually tastes like something.

Plus:

2009 Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc Reserva ($11)

Chile's coastal vineyards produce terrific bargain Sauvignon Blancs.

2009 Dry Creek Vineyard Clarksburg Dry Chenin Blanc ($12)

Chenin is one of the world's most underrated white grapes.

2008 Castle Rock Sonoma County Pinot Noir ($14)

Castle Rock makes remarkably good Pinot Noirs for very little money.

2008 Bodegas Olivares Altos de la Hoya ($12)

Spain's Jumilla region produces powerful reds from the Monastrell grape.

2008 Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha ($17)

This smoky, old-vine red is a stupendous bargain and tastes fantastic with anything off the grill.

2008 Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet ($12)

This peppery red is very findable and impressively ageable; even the 1976 vintage is still drinking well.

2009 Bodegas Muga Rosado ($13)

Lively Spanish rosés strike a balance between lean Provençal and fruity New World styles.

NV Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry ($18)

With their delicate, briny nuances, Manzanillas are the perfect aperitif. It's mystifying that this style of wine isn't more popular.

2009 The Chook Shiraz Viognier ($18)

There's a lot of generic, inexpensive Australian Shiraz; avoid it. Instead, buy inexpensive Australian Shiraz that's distinctive, like this one.

2008 Foxglove Central Coast Chardonnay ($15)

Simply the best 15-buck California Chardonnay for sale right now.

NV Mionetto Prosecco Brut ($15)

Prosecco keeps rocketing in popularity. It's time to try some.

2008 Anthony Road Wine Company Dry Riesling ($16)

One of the many intriguing wineries bringing deserved attention to New York's Finger Lakes region.

2008 A to Z Oregon Pinot Noir ($20)

Oregon's 2008 vintage is wonderful, making this the perfect Pinot Noir to stock up on.

2008 Volver ($16)

La Mancha's vast vineyards are poised to be the next great source for terrific Spanish value reds.

2009 Healdsburg Ranches Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($19)

Finding a good Russian River Pinot Noir for less than $20 is a cause for celebration.

NV Parigot Crémant de Bourgogne Blanc de Blancs ($23)

Possibly the best affordable Champagne alternative ever.

2007 Copain Tous Ensemble Syrah ($20)

People should buy more California Syrah, like this savory, focused bottling.

