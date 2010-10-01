100 Wine Bottles to Drink Right Now

Here, 100 excellent new wine picks by executive wine editor Ray Isle.

Ray Isle
October 01, 2010

To come up with 100 wines that are truly worth the time and money, I began by making a mental list of the thousands of wines I've tasted, talked about, heard about or just plain enjoyed in recent memory. After narrowing that list down to 100 of the most exciting bottles that are on store shelves right now, I divided them into categories that would be of the most compelling interest: top vintages, up-and-coming regions around the world, new sommelier favorites, best trends, latest wine-geek choices, greatest values and so on. Read on for them all.

100 Bottles to Drink Right Now

 

