100 Tastes to Try in ‘08

For this annual guide, F&W editors search out the most exciting new foods to taste, restaurants to try, places to visit and drinks to enjoy. We hope you’ll get to sample all 100 by next New Year’s Eve—and be ready to start again!

January 01, 2008

Travel

Food

Drinks

Web-Exclusive: Restaurant Dishes to Try in 2008

F&W editors make it their business to know about the best new restaurants and chefs. Here, in this web-exclusive, they’ve selected some of the best new and amazing restaurant dishes to try in 2008— from pork belly BLTs in Key West, Florida, to sake pairings in Chicago and langoustines with Prosecco-lemon sorbet in New York City.

