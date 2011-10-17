10 Restaurant Cities to Watch

Most of these places have long had terrific food options, but now a bunch of exciting new restaurants have made them the world’s best up-and-coming culinary destinations.
- 1. Beijing
- 2. Mexico City
- 3. Istanbul
- 4. Toronto
- 5. Los Angeles
- 6. Athens
- 7. Boston
- 8. St. Petersburg
- 9. Tel Aviv
- 10. Santiago, Chile
