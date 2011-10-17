10 Best Value Restaurants

There’s never been a better time to hunt down bargain dining experiences around the world, and these restaurants offer the most gratifying mix of outstanding food and affordable prices.
- Kau Kee Restaurant, Hong Kong
- Kefi, New York City
- Kiosko Universal, Barcelona (lunch counter; city’s best and most affordable seafood)
- Legendary Noodle, Vancouver
- Les Cocottes, Paris
- Love Supreme, Sydney
- Open Colonna, Rome (on top of Palazzo delle Esposizioni art exhibition space)
- Refuel, London (affordable European menu at Soho Hotel)
- Taberna Laredo, Madrid (tapas bar)
- Tempura Mikawa, Tokyo
