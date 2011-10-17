10 Best Restaurants for Sightseers

These restaurants serve memorably delicious food and are just a short walk away from iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower.
- Alto, New York City (Museum of Modern Art)
- Fafiuché, Rome (the Forum)
- The Goring, London (Buckingham Palace)
- Karim’s, Delhi (Jama Masjid mosque)
- Les Cocottes, Paris (Eiffel Tower)
- Martha Kitchen & Bar, Tel Aviv (Tel Aviv Museum and Opera House)
- Ocean Room, Sydney (Opera House)
- Omotenashi BAR at Isetan, Tokyo (in must-visit Isetan food hall, also near Shinjuku shopping area)
- Palatium, Rome (Spanish Steps)
- Pasaji, Athens (city center)
