10 Best Restaurants for Sightseers

These restaurants serve memorably delicious food and are just a short walk away from iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Plus:

Best Restaurant Dishes of 2007

Big City Value Eats: London

Big City Value Eats: New York

Dining in Istanbul

An Expert’s Opinionated Guide to Italy’s Best Restaurants

Israeli Restaurant Picks

Tokyo Now: Where to Eat and Stay

Where to Eat and Shop in Sydney

Where to Go Next: Rome

« Back to The Go List 2008: Top Ten Lists

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up