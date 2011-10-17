10 Best Restaurants for Carnivores

Not just run-of-the-mill steak houses and barbecue joints, these spots—from an iconic roast-goose restaurant in Hong Kong to an extraordinary kebab joint in Delhi—offer all kinds of hearty, classic or inventive meat dishes for carnivores.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Plus:

Slideshow: 20+ Delicious Beef Recipes

Slideshow: 10 Mouthwatering Burgers

Slideshow: 15 Fantastic Kebabs

All About Meat: Quick Recipes from Bruce Aidells

Beef Cooking Guide: Recipes, Tips and More

Best Recipes of 2007: F&W’s Favorite Meat Dishes

« Back to The Go List 2008: Top Ten Lists

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up