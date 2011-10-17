10 Best Restaurants for Carnivores

Not just run-of-the-mill steak houses and barbecue joints, these spots—from an iconic roast-goose restaurant in Hong Kong to an extraordinary kebab joint in Delhi—offer all kinds of hearty, classic or inventive meat dishes for carnivores.
- Bukhara, Delhi
- Craigie Street Bistrot, Boston
- El Pobre Luis, Buenos Aires
- Fogo de Chão, São Paolo
- Gill’s Diner, Melbourne
- Liverpool House, Montreal
- Settimio all’Arancio, Rome
- Tierra Noble, Santiago, Chile
- Trattoria Sostanza/Il Troia, Florence
- Yung Kee Restaurant, Hong Kong
