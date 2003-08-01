10 Best New Tools

Blender

Jenn-Air's Attrezzi has a curvaceous 72-ounce glass pitcher that's pretty enough to bring to the table ($190; 800-JENN-AIR).

Dishwasher

Dacor's 30-inch Epicure fits more than 20 place settings40 percent more than the standard 24-inch version ($2,500; 800-793-0093).

Induction stove

Diva's DDP-5 Induction Cooktop uses innovative technology so pots get hot while the cooktop stays cool. The five burners produce up to 20,000 BTUs each ($5,000; 888-852-8604).

Portable Stove

John Boos's Cucina Flex Work Station is a movable island with a plug-in electric range that can be used indoors or out ($1,600; 217-347-7701).

Ice Cream Maker

KitchenAid's Pro Line Series frozen dessert machine makes half-gallons of soft ice creamplus great frozen margaritasin 30 minutes ($1,400; 800-541-6390).

Microwave Ovens

GE's Profile Spacemaker 2.0 oven holds up to six dinner plates (from $550; 800-626-2000). The tray in LG's Glide & Cook microwave moves from side to side, so rectangular dishes heat more evenly (from $500; 866-473-5554).

Refrigerator

Amana's Messenger Refrigerator can record 99 voice messages, up to five minutes total (from $1,700; 800-843-0304).

Grills

Starting next month, Viking's 53-inch gas grill will have an optional built-in oven (price not available; 888-VIKING1). DCS's new grills have the halogen light installed on the side so it won't get greasy (from $2,425; 800-433-8466).