10 Best Restaurants with a View

Travelers love to seek out restaurants that offer an unforgettable vista over a city or a stunning attraction—like the Acropolis in Athens or Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai—and these spots have views that can’t be beat.
- The Aquarium, Dubai (Dubai’s Creek)
- C5 Restaurant Lounge, Toronto (skyline)
- Catch, Los Angeles (Santa Monica beach)
- Diwan Al-Sultan Brahim, Beirut (the Mediterranean)
- Herbert Samuel, Tel Aviv (prime seaside location)
- Kaiwa, Honolulu (Waikiki Beach)
- Müzedechanga, Istanbul (the Bosporus)
- Papadakis, Athens (Acropolis)
- Pierchic, Dubai (Palm Jumeirah island)
- The Wharf Restaurant, Sydney (harbor)
Plus:
Best Restaurant Dishes of 2007
An Obsessive’s Sydney Food Adventure
Where to Eat and Shop in Sydney
Slideshow: Fantastic Greek Recipes
Slideshow: Delicious Middle Eastern Dishes