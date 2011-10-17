FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

"An essential guide. Everyone should have one. I intend to drink my way through mine as soon as possible."Anthony Bourdain, chef, best-selling author, TV star



FOOD & WINE MAGAZINES COCKTAILS 2005



Food & Wines first-ever cocktail book spotlights thehottest drinks and the best nightlife around the country



New York, NY (March 21, 2005)Dana Cowin, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine magazine, announces the release of Food & Wines first cocktail book. COCKTAILS 2005 is a stylish guide to signature drinks from the countrys most exciting bars, restaurants, and lounges, from innovative creations to definitive recipes for classics like Manhattans, martinis and mojitos. The pocket-size book goes on sale April 5, 2005 at bookstores and at www.foodandwine.com for $14.95.

"As a trend-conscious, scene-scoping, style-setting, modern magazine, Food & Wine is always keeping tabs on the nightlife world," Dana Cowin says. "Our first-ever cocktail book will be a go-to-guide for people hoping to discover the next Cosmo."FOOD & WINE COCKTAILS 2005 includes:

· MORE THAN 200 DRINK RECIPES From a pomegranate martini to the perfect sidecar, youll find recipes for creative new drinks and classics, all meticulously tested in Food & Wines kitchens. Each chapter is organized by spirit, and each cocktail includes an intriguing note about the recipes origin. Plus, more than 20 recipes for non-alcoholic concoctions.

· OVER 300 TOP NIGHTSPOTS

An extensive guide to the newest and best bars, restaurants and lounges in more than 35 major cities across the country. Top spots include Hungry Cat and Koi in Los Angeles; Employees Only and the Bar Room at the Modern in Manhattan; and the Martini Bar at the Raleigh in Miami Beach.

· COMPREHENSIVE COCKTAIL CLINIC

Everything you need to know about mixology and stocking a home bar, from basic glassware and tools to the most inspired garnishes.

Food & Wine also publishes an annual Wine Guide and two cookbooks, Food & Wine Annual Cookbook and Best of the Best, as well as six paperback Quick from Scratch books. In addition, the magazine has produced three soft-cover, single-topic books: Grilling, Fast and Holidays.

Food & Wine Cocktails 2005

American Express Publishing Corporation

On sale April 5, 2005

$14.95

ISBN: 1-932624-02-3

