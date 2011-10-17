FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Lori Lefevre
212-827-6403
lori.a.lefevre@aexp.com
"An essential guide. Everyone should have one. I intend to drink my way through mine as soon as possible."Anthony Bourdain, chef, best-selling author, TV star
FOOD & WINE MAGAZINES COCKTAILS 2005
Food & Wines first-ever cocktail book spotlights thehottest drinks and the best nightlife around the country
New York, NY (March 21, 2005)Dana Cowin, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine magazine, announces the release of Food & Wines first cocktail book. COCKTAILS 2005 is a stylish guide to signature drinks from the countrys most exciting bars, restaurants, and lounges, from innovative creations to definitive recipes for classics like Manhattans, martinis and mojitos. The pocket-size book goes on sale April 5, 2005 at bookstores and at www.foodandwine.com for $14.95.
"As a trend-conscious, scene-scoping, style-setting, modern magazine, Food & Wine is always keeping tabs on the nightlife world," Dana Cowin says. "Our first-ever cocktail book will be a go-to-guide for people hoping to discover the next Cosmo."FOOD & WINE COCKTAILS 2005 includes:
· OVER 300 TOP NIGHTSPOTS
· COMPREHENSIVE COCKTAIL CLINIC
Food & Wine also publishes an annual Wine Guide and two cookbooks, Food & Wine Annual Cookbook and Best of the Best, as well as six paperback Quick from Scratch books. In addition, the magazine has produced three soft-cover, single-topic books: Grilling, Fast and Holidays.
Food & Wine Cocktails 2005
American Express Publishing Corporation
On sale April 5, 2005
$14.95
ISBN: 1-932624-02-3
# # #
Food & Wine is the modern, stylish, trend-spotting, talent-seeking epicurean magazine. Published by American Express Publishing Corporation, the leader in luxury lifestyle magazines, Food & Wine has a circulation of nearly 1 million.