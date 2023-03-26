This $11 Olive Oil Mister Prevents Kitchen Messes and Evenly Coats Food, According to Thousands of Shoppers

As versatile and flavorful as olive oil is in the kitchen, there’s no denying that it can be messy. Not only does it drip down the side of the bottle, but it can splatter all over the countertops, pan handles, and baking sheets, too. There's a clever solution to this sticky problem, though: a bottle that transforms olive oil into an easily sprayable mist.

Not only is this olive oil mister an Amazon bestseller with over 9,700 perfect ratings, but it’s also just $11 right now. The sturdy bottle is made from stainless steel and transparent glass, but it’s lightweight enough that it can be easily transported between the kitchen and the outdoor grill. Best of all, the bottle generates an aerosol olive oil mist, which reduces kitchen messes.

Amazon

To buy: Artc Olive Oil Mister, $11 with coupon (originally $13) at amazon.com

To use the mister, simply press on the pressure pump at the top of the bottle a couple times. The resulting olive oil spray — rather than a stream or dribble — evenly coats vegetables and chicken for roasting. “I used garlic-infused olive oil almost every time I cook, and this little sprayer is perfect for evenly adding it as needed! I use it when cooking on the stove and outside on the grill,” wrote one shopper.

While liquid olive oil poured straight from the bottle might pool on your baking sheets or splash on your countertops, a fine mist allows users more control over where the oil goes and how much they use. It also eliminates the need to apply olive oil to your food by hand, which is not only messy but wasteful. “When you [want] a light coating on your food you don’t wanna [pour it] into your hand and rub it all over everything…This tool is absolutely perfect for the right amount of oil where you need it,” said another user.

The mister is not just for olive oil. It’s compatible with vinegar and other types of oils, like avocado oil. You could even buy misters for different tasks, including coating pans and cake pans while baking. One reviewer wrote that they purchased an extra bottle exclusively for lemon juice.

Shoppers also noticed that the tool’s nozzle doesn't clog, and it’s even more useful if you own an air fryer. “It does have a bit of a fan spray and it doesn’t leave puddles of oil,” said one shopper. “I have not had any clogs at all thus far.” Another person commented that all you need to do is “spray a couple times on your food in the air fryer for a crispier cook.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a tool that makes cooking with olive oil mess-free, this mister is for you. And because it's only $11 with an on-site coupon, you can grab a few to use with all the varieties of oil in your kitchen.

At the time of publishing, the price was $11.

