This $11 Olive Oil Mister Prevents Kitchen Messes and Evenly Coats Food, According to Thousands of Shoppers

It’s an Amazon bestseller with 9,700 five-star ratings.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Olive Oil Mister mess free kitchen tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

As versatile and flavorful as olive oil is in the kitchen, there’s no denying that it can be messy. Not only does it drip down the side of the bottle, but it can splatter all over the countertops, pan handles, and baking sheets, too. There's a clever solution to this sticky problem, though: a bottle that transforms olive oil into an easily sprayable mist. 

Not only is this olive oil mister an Amazon bestseller with over 9,700 perfect ratings, but it’s also just $11 right now. The sturdy bottle is made from stainless steel and transparent glass, but it’s lightweight enough that it can be easily transported between the kitchen and the outdoor grill. Best of all, the bottle generates an aerosol olive oil mist, which reduces kitchen messes.

Artc Oil Sprayer for Cooking, Olive Oil Sprayer Mister, 105ml Olive Oil Spray Bottle

Amazon

To buy: Artc Olive Oil Mister, $11 with coupon (originally $13) at amazon.com

To use the mister, simply press on the pressure pump at the top of the bottle a couple times. The resulting olive oil spray — rather than a stream or dribble — evenly coats vegetables and chicken for roasting. “I used garlic-infused olive oil almost every time I cook, and this little sprayer is perfect for evenly adding it as needed! I use it when cooking on the stove and outside on the grill,” wrote one shopper.

While liquid olive oil poured straight from the bottle might pool on your baking sheets or splash on your countertops, a fine mist allows users more control over where the oil goes and how much they use. It also eliminates the need to apply olive oil to your food by hand, which is not only messy but wasteful. “When you [want] a light coating on your food you don’t wanna [pour it] into your hand and rub it all over everything…This tool is absolutely perfect for the right amount of oil where you need it,” said another user.

The mister is not just for olive oil. It’s compatible with vinegar and other types of oils, like avocado oil. You could even buy misters for different tasks, including coating pans and cake pans while baking. One reviewer wrote that they purchased an extra bottle exclusively for lemon juice. 

Shoppers also noticed that the tool’s nozzle doesn't clog, and it’s even more useful if you own an air fryer. “It does have a bit of a fan spray and it doesn’t leave puddles of oil,” said one shopper. “I have not had any clogs at all thus far.” Another person commented that all you need to do is “spray a couple times on your food in the air fryer for a crispier cook.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a tool that makes cooking with olive oil mess-free, this mister is for you. And because it's only $11 with an on-site coupon, you can grab a few to use with all the varieties of oil in your kitchen. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $11.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

New Kitchen/Home Releases March/Spring Tout
New Releases from Le Creuset, Yeti, and More Just Landed on Amazon—These Are the 11 We’re Eyeing
Weekend Deal Roundup Tout
These 10 Kitchen Deals Are Exclusive to Prime Members, and Prices Start at Just $7
OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Scraper & Chopper Tout
I’m Convinced Everyone Needs This $12 Bench Scraper, Whether They’re a Baker or Not
Related Articles
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Kitchen Outlet Deals Tout
11 of the Best Deals from Amazon’s Kitchen Outlet, with Steep Discounts Up to 65% Off
USA Pan Bakeware Quarter Sheet Pan Tout
Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Nonstick Baking Sheet for Air Fryers and Toaster Ovens—and It’s Nearly 40% Off
Top-Rated Products Roundup: Amazon Cleaning
10 Top-Rated Cleaning Tools at Amazon to Make Your Kitchen Sparkle—Starting at $8
Calphalon Nonstick Baking Pans sale TOUT
Hurry: Buy One of These Top-Rated Calphalon Baking Sheets and Get the Other Nearly Free
Simple Trending Can Rack Organizer, Stackable Can Storage Dispenser Holds up to 36 Cans for Kitchen Cabinet or Pantry, Chrome
Tackle Messy Pantry Shelves with This ‘Organizational Game Changer’ That Has 20,000+ Perfect Ratings
KitchenAid Tools Roundup Tout
These 6 KitchenAid Utensils Are All Marked Down Under $14 at Amazon Right Now
Tovolo 6" Mini Stainless Steel Whisk Tout
This Tiny $11 Tool Is the Secret to the Fluffiest Eggs and the Smoothest Dressings and Sauces
Amazon Weekend Sale Items Tout
Amazon Is Taking Up to 80% Off Top Brands Like All-Clad, Vitamix, Staub, and More This Weekend—Here’s What to Shop
Full Circle Bubble Up Ceramic Soap Dispenser TOUT
This ‘Clever’ Cleaning Brush Set Makes Doing the Dishes 'That Much Easier,’ According to Shoppers
PowerLix Milk Frother Handheld Battery Operated Electric Whisk Beater Foam Make
This Milk Frother That Shoppers Say Is ‘Best Coffee Gadget Ever' Is Over 50% Off Right Now
Amazon's top trending home & kitchen items for february Tout
From Knife Blocks to Chocolate, Here Are the Kitchen and Food Items Amazon Shoppers Loved in February
PoYang Kitchen Sink Splash Guard Tout
This $9 Find Keeps Kitchen Counters Clean and Splash-Free, According to Amazon Shoppers
ninja grill/air fryer sale
This Ninja Indoor Grill Doubles as an Air Fryer, and Shoppers Call It the Best Thing They’ve Ever Purchased
StoveShelf 30" Length Stainless Steel Finish Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove tout
Shoppers Who Need More Counter Space Are Adding This ‘Perfect’ Solution to Their Stovetops
best air fryer: instant vortex plus 6-quart air fryer
The 7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, According to Our Tests
Small Air Fryers
The 6 Best Small Air Fryers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed