This Fail-Proof Rice Cooker Only Has Two Settings and Costs $20—I Couldn’t Love It More

I use it at least three times a week.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

aroma rice cooker first person one-off tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

I grew up eating rice with every meal. My dad, who is Indonesian-Dutch, always cooked it on the stove; he never owned a rice cooker. When I started cooking for myself, I wanted to keep eating rice frequently, but I did not want to put in the same amount of effort that my dad did — standing over the pot stirring and watching the rice like a hawk to make sure it never overcooked. For almost zero-effort rice preparation, I use the Aroma Housewares one-touch rice cooker. 

Aroma Housewares Aroma 6-cup (cooked) 1.5 Qt. One Touch Rice Cooker

Amazon

To buy: Aroma Housewares 6-Cup One-Touch Rice Cooker $20 at amazon.com 

I’ve been using this particular rice cooker for about three years now, and it has yet to fail me.  It’s lightweight and measures 8.13- by 8.9- by 8-inches, so I can easily store it in a cabinet underneath the oven when I’m not using it. When I am, it takes up very little counter space. But the best part of this rice cooker is that it’s mistake-proof. 

There are just two settings on the Aroma rice cooker, cook and warm, both of which are clearly labeled on the front with lights that turn on to indicate which mode you’re using. To use it, just fill the inner bucket with rice and add water. The general rule is to double the amount of water to rice (so if I make two cups of white rice, I add four cups of water). 

I flip the switch towards the ceiling, and the cook light turns on. I can go about the rest of my to-do list, whether that’s prepping the rest of dinner or sweeping the kitchen floors, while the rice cooks, and there’s no need to monitor its progress. 

In about ten minutes, I have a fully cooked pot of rice. As soon as the warm light switches on, I unplug it and serve. There’s no way even the most novice cook could mess up a pot of rice in this thing. And though I've never tried it, this Aroma model can also prepare stew, chili, and oatmeal, according to the brand. 

Cleanup is about as easy as cooking the rice. The inner pot is nonstick, so I typically only have to wipe it clean with a dishcloth. If I get busy, and happen to leave the rice to sit longer than I mean to, all it takes is a quick scrub with a sponge and hot water to remove any stuck-on bits of leftover rice. 

There are lots of incredible rice cookers out there that have settings for different types of rice and steaming vegetables — in fact, our pick for the best overall rice cooker is another Aroma model, the Digital Cool Touch Rice Cooker — but most of them are $80 or more. They feature an array of buttons on the front, and fancy digital screens which display the cook time. 

But all I need is a simple scoop or two of rice to go with my dinner, so I’m sticking with my $20 Aroma rice cooker. It’s probably the easiest-to-use rice cooker out there, and at such an affordable price, it’s an appliance you’ll never regret buying. 

At the time of publishing the price was $20. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Best Grilling Tools
I Cook Steak Once a Week in the Summer, and I Use These 7 Products Every Time
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Tout
I Discovered the Best Use for the Trendy Lululemon Belt Bag, and It's Not Storing Lipstick
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper Tout
Grill Owners Say This Heavy-Duty Brush Cleans Stuck-On Food in ‘2 Minutes Flat,’ and It’s Now $16
Related Articles
Best Rice Cookers for 2023
The 6 Best Rice Cookers for 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Grilling Tools
I Cook Steak Once a Week in the Summer, and I Use These 7 Products Every Time
REI 1st Person Tout
The 9 Best Deals from REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year, According to a Shopping Editor
ZWILLING MADURA PLUS STIR FRY PAN Tout
Carbon Steel Woks May Be ‘Better,’ but I’ll Never Give Up My Nonstick Wok
Ratio Eight Coffee Maker
I’ve Tried Dozens of Coffee Makers, But This Is the One I Return to Every Time
editor obsessions Tout
I Spend My 9 to 5 Researching Kitchen Products, but These 7 Are the Ones I'm Actually Using Right Now
Always Pan 2.0 Tout
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Review: How It's Even Better Than the Original
KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron Induction Dutch Oven Tout
These Are the 11 Best Kitchen Deals at Gilt for Memorial Day Weekend, and Prices Start at Just $22
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
Charcoal Companion Nonstick Kabob Grilling Baskets Tout
I’ve Been Grilling Daily for 10+ Years, and These Are the 7 Products I Always Use
A person looks at a person inside of a glass bottle
What I Don't Think About Anymore
José Andrés and Elvis Costello
An Oral History of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at 40
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals tout
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals
Best Meat Grinders Loved by Chefs and Experts
The Best Meat Grinders Loved by Chefs and Experts
YOSUKATA Carbon Steel Wok Pan Tout
I've Finally Found a Wok My Chinese Grandma Approves of, and It Changed the Way I Cook
T-fal P4500736 Clipso Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe PTFE PFOA and Cadmium Free 12-PSI Pressure Cooker Cookware
The 7 Best Pressure Cookers for 2023, According to the Pros