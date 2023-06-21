Arizona Iced Tea Just Dropped a New Alcoholic Beverage

We’ve officially hit the summer solstice, which means it’s time for BBQs, picnics, and other sunny afternoon activities with friends. And it's the time of year when many of us reach for a cold can of AriZona Iced Tea. But what if you're looking for more of an adult beverage to imbibe? Now, AriZona is delivering that experience, too.

This summer, AriZona Beverages is bringing its fans a spiced-up, adults-only version of its famous iced tea with the launch of AriZona Hard, a malt-spiked drink originally launched in Canada in 2020, which, according to a press release, features “the same iconic taste AriZona is known for with 5% alcohol.”

The drink is available in three of AriZona's already iconic flavors; Lemon, Peach, and Green Tea. According to the statement, the Green Tea flavor is made with “100% real brewed tea with ginseng extract and just the right touch of honey,” while the AriZona Lemon Tea Hard is created with “premium steeped black tea balanced with citrus notes to create an adult version of the flavor fans have come to know and love.” Finally, the AriZona Peach Tea Hard “offers authentic brewed tea with the juicy peach flavors and aromas you can expect from the original.”

The drinks are now available in 22 oz cans in select markets (it kicked off with a soft launch in Florida but is now rolling out via Southeast Distributions Company throughout the rest of the U.S.). The only other major difference from the non-alcoholic version is the price. The Hard versions come with a suggested retail price of $3.49 per can, rather than the 99-cent price tag the original is known and loved for.

The drinks company also launched a dedicated site for the new alcoholic beverage, arizonahard.com, which offers a store locator to help fans find the drink. We tried it out with two addresses (one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast) and couldn’t locate the drink close to either one, but we’ll constantly be refreshing until we do.

