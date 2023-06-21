Arizona Iced Tea Just Dropped a New Alcoholic Beverage

AriZona's new hard tea could be your go-to summer drink, just like the original.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on June 21, 2023
Arizona Hard Iced Teas
Photo:

Courtesy of AriZona Beverage Company

We’ve officially hit the summer solstice, which means it’s time for BBQs, picnics, and other sunny afternoon activities with friends. And it's the time of year when many of us reach for a cold can of AriZona Iced Tea. But what if you're looking for more of an adult beverage to imbibe? Now, AriZona is delivering that experience, too. 

This summer, AriZona Beverages is bringing its fans a spiced-up, adults-only version of its famous iced tea with the launch of AriZona Hard, a malt-spiked drink originally launched in Canada in 2020, which, according to a press release, features “the same iconic taste AriZona is known for with 5% alcohol.” 

The drink is available in three of AriZona's already iconic flavors; Lemon, Peach, and Green Tea. According to the statement, the Green Tea flavor is made with “100% real brewed tea with ginseng extract and just the right touch of honey,” while the AriZona Lemon Tea Hard is created with “premium steeped black tea balanced with citrus notes to create an adult version of the flavor fans have come to know and love.” Finally, the AriZona Peach Tea Hard “offers authentic brewed tea with the juicy peach flavors and aromas you can expect from the original.” 

The drinks are now available in 22 oz cans in select markets (it kicked off with a soft launch in Florida but is now rolling out via Southeast Distributions Company throughout the rest of the U.S.). The only other major difference from the non-alcoholic version is the price. The Hard versions come with a suggested retail price of  $3.49 per can, rather than the 99-cent price tag the original is known and loved for.

The drinks company also launched a dedicated site for the new alcoholic beverage, arizonahard.com, which offers a store locator to help fans find the drink. We tried it out with two addresses (one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast) and couldn’t locate the drink close to either one, but we’ll constantly be refreshing until we do. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chocolate Negroni Recipe
9 Easy Riffs on a Classic Negroni
Grillo's pickle seltzer
Grillo's Pickles Are Now a Hard Seltzer Flavor
Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks' Summer Menu Includes a New Frappuccino, Macadamia Cold Foam, and More
MTN Dew Summer Freeze
Mtn Dew Turned a Classic Frozen Treat Into Its New Summer Flavor
Lipton tea bags
Lipton Is the Latest Soft Drink to Get Boozy with Hard Iced Teas
SunnyD Vodka Seltzer
SunnyD Vodka Seltzer Is Here
Carol Pak
A Drink That Dates Back 2,000 Years Is Making a Comeback Thanks to One Woman
A traditional slice of New York pizza with pepperoni
One of the Last Remaining $1 Pizza Spots in NYC Was Forced to Raise Its Prices
Pouring hot tea into white ceramic tea cup the time of tea break
Best Tea Subscription Boxes
Black tea in a clear cup with saucer
Everything You Need to Know About Different Types of Tea
Cup of green tea on a vintage rustic wood
The Best Places to Buy Tea Online, According to Our Experts
The Bloody Majestic
21 Best Brunch Cocktails
Taco Bell's Cheesy Chicken Crispanada
Here's What's In Taco Bell's New Crispanada
Tea Shops: Camellia's Tea House; London
The World's Best Tea Shops
Miniature bottles of Fireball Whisky
FYI, Those Mini Bottles of Fireball Sold at Gas Stations Aren't Actually Whiskey
Food-Themed Razor Scooters
You Can Finally Cruise Around on a Sriracha Scooter This Summer