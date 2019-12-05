14 Toast Recipes to Serve at Holiday Gatherings
Shrimp Toasts with Scallion-Chile Sauce
The secret to this semi-traditional dim sum favorite is a butter-studded shrimp mousse that comes together quickly in a food processor with just five ingredients.Go to recipe
Creamed Kale Toasts
Instead of creamed spinach, try this luxurious creamed kale on crunchy toasts.Get the recipe
Tomatillo Toasts with Prosciutto and Manchego
Inspired by classic pan con tomate, a Spanish dish of bread rubbed with fresh tomato, Justin Chapple tops crunchy toasted bread with tangy grated tomatillos. To round the toast out, he also adds thin slices of prosciutto and shaved Manchego cheese.Get the recipe
Chicken-Liver-Pâté Toasts
“Nothing is better for big-party entertaining than putting toppings on bread,” says Tamar Adler. She and her brother, John, make the pâté by pureeing sautéed livers with onions, anchovies and Marsala, then blending them with crème fraîche until smooth and creamy.Get the recipe
Deviled Egg Toast
This twist on deviled eggs is Chef Missy Robbins’ favorite way to get the salty, spicy, tangy filling all in one crunchy bite.Get the recipe
Mushroom Toasts with Délice de Bourgogne
Triple créme cheese, an ultra-rich version of brie, is topped with pan-roasted mushrooms and herbs in this elevated appetizer.Get the recipe
White Anchovy Toasts with Parsnip Butter
Boston chef Matt Jennings spreads creamy, rich parsnip butter on crunchy toasts, then tops them with tangy anchovies for an excellent hors d’oeuvre.Get the recipe
Spiced-Ham-and-Cheese Toasts
The trick for keeping the toast crisp: Spread the ham topping on just before baking. This recipe makes more ham topping than you'll need for the 24 toasts.Get the recipe
Smoked Salmon Toasts with Mustard Butter
Ricotta and Roasted Grape Crostini
Designer and blogger Athena Calderone’s signature aesthetic comes through in this striking appetizer. Roasting the grapes concentrates and deepens their sweetness.Get the recipe
Herbed Scrambled-Egg Toasts with Bottarga
“What’s simpler, more affordable and more universally liked than an egg?” says Tamar Adler. Here, she cooks them with herbs and spoons them onto toasts with shaved bottarga.Get the recipe
Avocado Toasts with Oaxacan Sesame Sauce
Shrimp Toasts
This supersavory party appetizer features pureed shrimp and crunchy seasame seeds, giving guests a uniquely textured bite they'll be sure to revisit throughout the evening.Get the recipe
’Nduja Toasts with Quick-Pickled Celery
Store-bought ’nduja, the spicy, spreadable sausage, is transformed into a special canapé when served on toasted baguette and topped with a quick-pickled celery.Go to recipe