14 Toast Recipes to Serve at Holiday Gatherings

By Megan Soll
December 05, 2019
Greg DuPree
Delicious, festive, and bite-sized, these mini toast and crostini recipes are perfect for sharing with a crowd. There's nothing better than supplementing good revelry with elevated snacks. Create a spread with multiple types, make the dips and ingredients ahead of time, and serve some of these great holiday toasts that are worth, well, toasting to.
Shrimp Toasts with Scallion-Chile Sauce 

Greg DuPree

The secret to this semi-traditional dim sum favorite is a butter-studded shrimp mousse that comes together quickly in a food processor with just five ingredients.

Creamed Kale Toasts

Instead of creamed spinach, try this luxurious creamed kale on crunchy toasts.

Tomatillo Toasts with Prosciutto and Manchego   

Christopher Testani

Inspired by classic pan con tomate, a Spanish dish of bread rubbed with fresh tomato, Justin Chapple tops crunchy toasted bread with tangy grated tomatillos. To round the toast out, he also adds thin slices of prosciutto and shaved Manchego cheese.

Chicken-Liver-Pâté Toasts  

“Nothing is better for big-party entertaining than putting toppings on bread,” says Tamar Adler. She and her brother, John, make the pâté by pureeing sautéed livers with onions, anchovies and Marsala, then blending them with crème fraîche until smooth and creamy.

Deviled Egg Toast  

Abby Hocking

This twist on deviled eggs is Chef Missy Robbins’ favorite way to get the salty, spicy, tangy filling all in one crunchy bite. 

Mushroom Toasts with Délice de Bourgogne   

Eva Kolenko

Triple créme cheese, an ultra-rich version of brie, is topped with pan-roasted mushrooms and herbs in this elevated appetizer.

White Anchovy Toasts with Parsnip Butter  

© John Kernick

Boston chef Matt Jennings spreads creamy, rich parsnip butter on crunchy toasts, then tops them with tangy anchovies for an excellent hors d’oeuvre.

Spiced-Ham-and-Cheese Toasts  

The trick for keeping the toast crisp: Spread the ham topping on just before baking. This recipe makes more ham topping than you'll need for the 24 toasts.

Smoked Salmon Toasts with Mustard Butter

Fredrika Stjärne

Sour cream or cream cheese may be the usual spread with salty smoked salmon, but chef David Tanis thinks softened butter makes a tasty alternative. (Think of ham-and-butter sandwiches.) To give the butter a zippy bite, he stirs in lemon zest and both Dijon and grainy mustards.

Ricotta and Roasted Grape Crostini  

Designer and blogger Athena Calderone’s signature aesthetic comes through in this striking appetizer. Roasting the grapes concentrates and deepens their sweetness.

Herbed Scrambled-Egg Toasts with Bottarga  

“What’s simpler, more affordable and more universally liked than an egg?” says Tamar Adler. Here, she cooks them with herbs and spoons them onto toasts with shaved bottarga.

Avocado Toasts with Oaxacan Sesame Sauce

Christina Holmes
Food writer and stylist Karen Gillingham makes this spicy, fragrant sauce inspired by a version she discovered at a hole-in-the-wall café in Mexico.
Shrimp Toasts  

This supersavory party appetizer features pureed shrimp and crunchy seasame seeds, giving guests a uniquely textured bite they'll be sure to revisit throughout the evening.

’Nduja Toasts with Quick-Pickled Celery 

Greg DuPree

Store-bought ’nduja, the spicy, spreadable sausage, is transformed into a special canapé when served on toasted baguette and topped with a quick-pickled celery.

