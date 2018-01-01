Tapas are Spanish appetizers, meant to be eaten in just a few bites. Traditional tapas include mixed olives, fried baby squid, meatballs and chorizo. Papas bravas are another typical dish: It’s simply fried potatoes served with a creamy sauce. We like to use fingerling potatoes, sliced in half and seasoned with parsley and salt once they’ve been fried to a crisp. Our aioli is made with lemon juice and paprika for a bright, citrusy flavor. One of our favorite tapas is bacon-wrapped dates, which take just a few minutes and ingredients to prepare. Spanish cookbook author Penelope Casas takes this appetizer to the next level by stuffing spicy chorizo into sticky-sweet dates, and then wrapping them in bacon. These one-bite tapas are perfectly sweet and smoky, and are delicious any time of year. Get more tapas recipes from F&W’s guide.