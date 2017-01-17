Tailgate Appetizers

Tailgating for the game calls for some easy and delicious appetizers that are easily served for a crowd. Here are a few of our favorite appetizer recipes that are perfect for your next tailgate party.  From classics like chicken wings to original dishes like stuffed peppers with thai curry rice and mushrooms, you’re sure to score points with these tailgate appetizers.

Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs

These beef ribs—leftovers from the giant rib roast—are incredibly luscious. Chef Tim Love douses them in his sweet and tangy homemade barbecue sauce, then cooks them on the grill until they're crusty, sizzling and outrageously good.

Artichoke-and-Spinach Dip with Spiced Pita Chips

Ken Oringer often serves dip at winter tailgates because it travels well and is simple to eat (no plates or forks necessary). When the weather is very cold, he likes to reheat this creamy, slightly spicy dip in a skillet on a portable grill, but it's also delicious at room temperature.

Chicken Wings with Angry Sauce

This Korean-inspired recipe is fiery and a little bit sweet. Co-owner Lisa Shin of Wing Wings in San Francisco also uses the versatile sauce as a marinade for pork and as a dip for cucumber spears.

Deviled Eggs

This basic deviled egg recipe is easy and delicious!

Barbecue Roasted Chickpeas

Barbecue rub isn't just for ribs and chops. Try this simple recipe on roasted chickpeas for a tailgating snack you won't want to share.

Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sautéed Apples

Matt Neal's sister, Madeline, is a big hot dog fan who constantly comes up with ideas for toppings. She suggested this terrific, if unlikely, combination of cinnamony sautéed apples with slices of sharp cheddar cheese, served on top of hot dogs tucked into pretzel rolls.

Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip

Chef Way For this classic tapa, Jose Garces stuffs his delicious crab salad into individual piquillo peppers and roasts them until hot.

Easy Way Instead of laboriously stuffing piquillo peppers, spread the crab mixture in a baking dish, top it with slices of the peppers, then cook until warm and melty.

Potato Skins with Broccoli Pesto

Broiled instead of deep-fried, and filled with a nutrient-packed pesto made from broccoli and fresh herbs, these potato skins are extra healthy. Toss any leftover pesto with pasta or use as a sandwich spread. Peel and shred the broccoli stems for slaw.

Lamb Meatballs with Red Pepper and Chickpea Sauce

Nancy Silverton got this hearty meatball recipe from Matt Molina, the former chef de cuisine at Campanile. When the meatballs are almost cooked through, she pushes them to one side of the skillet and adds the ceci (Italian for chickpeas). That way everything soaks up the flavor of the luscious roasted red-pepper sauce.

Stuffed Peppers with Thai Curry Rice and Mushrooms

Emilee and Jere Gettle make this hearty vegetarian dish when bell peppers are at their peak in late summer.

Shrimp Salad Sliders

The Clover Club menu describes these mini sandwiches as "lobster rolls during a recession." At Clover Club, the sliders come two to an order, and are made with freshly baked, scooped-out Parker House rolls.

