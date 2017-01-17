1 of 11
Advertisement
3 of 11
Advertisement
4 of 11 © Daria Khoroshavina
Advertisement
5 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 11
Advertisement
8 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
11 of 11
Tailgating for the game calls for some easy and delicious appetizers that are easily served for a crowd. Here are a few of our favorite appetizer recipes that are perfect for your next tailgate party. From classics like chicken wings to original dishes like stuffed peppers with thai curry rice and mushrooms, you’re sure to score points with these tailgate appetizers.