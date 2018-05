Skordalia is traditionally a thick, tangy puree of boiled or baked potatoes (or water-soaked bread) mixed with lots of garlic and olive oil. At the busy new fish restaurant 7 Seas in Thessaloniki, the skordalia is thinned with yogurt and water to make a dipping sauce for tender, anise-accented nuggets of salt cod. In the United States, cod cured quickly at home is usually better than anything you can buy.