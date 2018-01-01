Meze is a selection of small plates served alongside drinks or as appetizers in countries like Greece and Turkey. Popular meze dishes include babaganoush, falafel, hummus, tabbouleh and halloumi cheese, but these can vary by region. We love this recipe inspired by Turkish stuffed grape leaves—these get filled with tangy goat cheese and then grilled until the cheese starts to melt. If you like hummus, you should definitely give babaganoush a try. We like to roast the whole eggplant so it gets a rich, smoky flavor before pureeing it with pine nuts, herbs, onions, lemon juice and garlic. It’s a perfect party dip and tastes delicious with pita bread and fresh veggies. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to meze.