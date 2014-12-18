Hosting a party is stressful, whether it's a small get-together or a holiday fête for a crowd. The key is making as much food ahead of time as possible, so all you have to do day-of is reheat and do a little last-minute prep. From crunchy shrimp-and-pork spring rolls to goat cheese-stuffed figs, here are terrific make-ahead hors d'oeuvres.