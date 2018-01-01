You might think that deviled eggs are outdated, but it’s super easy to upgrade these classic hors d’oeuvres. Traditionally, the filling is made from the hard-boiled egg’s yolk mixed with mayonnaise and mustard, but we love to add smoky Spanish pimenton, Sriracha and wasabi, hummus and chopped smoked salmon. One of our favorite takes on deviled eggs comes from chef Bobby Flay, who stirs cornichons, chopped dill and chives into the filling. He brines shrimp with lemon juice, red chile and onion, and then pickles them overnight. Each egg gets topped with fresh dill, a shrimp and a dash of hot sauce. Don’t write off deviled eggs before you check out F&W’s guide.