Canapés are one-bite hors d’oeuvres that serve as an elegant way to start of a cocktail hour or party. Traditionally, a small piece of bread acts as the base and a spread and featured food are layered on top. One of our favorite (and easy-to-make) variations swaps the bread for store-bought bagel chips and tops them with fresh ricotta, chive pesto and a piece of prosciutto. It takes very little work but still gets the job done. Turn to Food & Wine’s guide on canapés when you need more great, party-worthy ideas.