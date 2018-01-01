An hors d’oeuvre is any small dish served before a meal, and is also intended to be eaten by hand. Typical hors d’oeuvres include deviled eggs, crostini, shrimp cocktail and stuffed mushrooms, but just about anything can be turned into a bite-sized appetizer. We especially love lobster sliders, bruschetta and these clever Greek salad skewers. One of our favorite hors d’oeuvres is a miniature version of a tomato tartlet—this recipe is also incredibly easy. A large sheet of pre-made puff pastry is baked and then topped with creamy ricotta, sliced tomatoes and fresh herbs, and then cut into little squares. Whether you need small bites for book club or an impressive starter for a dinner party, F&W’s guide to hors d’oeuvres has a perfect recipe for any occasion.