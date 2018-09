We’ve all been to that party. The hors d’oeuvres look amazing but require a fork and a plate, and you have a glass in your hand. What do you do? Juggle everything and try not to spill? Set down the glass? (God forbid!) Here, Justin Chapple and Ray Isle offer a brilliant alternative: nine great appetizers that require one hand—and only one hand—to eat. Make one to anchor any fall cocktail party, or try them out in threes: The first three are luxe enough for a major celebration, the next three are best for casual entertaining, and the final set are simple enough to whip up on a weeknight. However you play it, if you stick to these recipes, we promise they won’t leave you with your hands full.