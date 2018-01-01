Though you may think that spring rolls are exclusively found at American-Chinese restaurants, they’re actually quite easy to make and can be filled with all kinds of things. You can use a classic filling, like shrimp, pork and julienned vegetables, or try something totally different, like David Chang’s mashed potato version. He uses packaged white bread as wrappers for the spring rolls, filling them with mashed potatoes and green beans before pan-frying them. Spring rolls can also be translated into desserts—using pre-made wrappers, it takes just a couple of ingredients to create something delicious. For the filling, we like to use sliced bananas, chocolate chips and shredded coconut for a perfectly sweet treat. Whether you’re looking for something traditional or want to mix up your hors d’oeuvre platter, F&W’s guide to spring rolls has a recipe for every occasion.