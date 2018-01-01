Sliders usually refer to miniature hamburgers, but can include any kind of small sandwich. They make great hors d’oeuvres and party food, and can even be vegetarian-friendly—we have recipes for quinoa sliders and cheesy beet sliders that are perfect for any occasion. Lobster and crab salad are also great on these mini sandwiches, especially if you want to serve high quality food to a large crowd. One of our favorite slider recipes is for Asian-inspired sloppy joes, which combine ground meat with chile sauce, fresh ginger, tomatoes and hoisin sauce to create a super flavorful twist on an American favorite. Whether you need a kid-friendly supper or a fun appetizer, check out F&W’s guide to sliders.