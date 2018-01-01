Who doesn’t love a classic shrimp cocktail featuring poached shrimp dipped in spicy cocktail sauce? The dish has both bite from the pungent horseradish and a subtle sweetness from the ketchup. At one point, shrimp cocktail was one of the most popular dishes to serve before the main meal. Now, you probably won’t find it on most restaurant menus. Instead of going straight for the tradition recipe, turn to Food & Wine’s guide to find dozens of ways to reinvent it. We’ve wrapped the shrimp in bacon, swapped out the sauce for international versions and added even more seafood. We’re expecting another comeback soon.