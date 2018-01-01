Nachos are the ultimate party starter, traditionally topped with lots of melted cheese, beans or ground meat, salsa and sour cream. The key to getting great nachos is lots of layering—pay attention to the ratio of chip to filling, and add fresh toppings, like sour cream and avocado, right before serving so they stay cool. We like to take basic nachos and add tons of fresh veggies, like peppers, scallions, red onion, corn, jalapenos and tomatoes. For a totally unique on this Tex-Mex classic, give totchos (tater tot nachos) a try. We like ours slathered in a creamy kimchi-spiked cheese sauce and topped with homemade guacamole. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to nachos.