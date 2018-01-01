Leafy lettuce makes a light and crunchy wrapper for all kinds of fillings—meatballs, grilled pork, fresh fish and tofu are some of our favorites. We love grilled chicken lettuce wraps, especially when they’re topped with crunchy watermelon rind slaw. The chicken gets marinated in soy sauce, brown sugar, fish sauce and Sriracha for a sweet-and-spicy flavor, and the slaw is made from pickled watermelon rind, lime juice, fresh herbs and veggies. The spicy chicken, tangy slaw and crunchy lettuce leaves make these wraps totally meal-worthy. For an easy, healthy appetizer, try making Vietnamese-inspired chicken meatballs, which are baked and then served in lettuce wraps with cilantro, cucumbers and red onion. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to lettuce wraps.