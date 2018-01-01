Edamame beans are immature soybeans, usually steamed and served in the pod with a little salt. They’re rich in protein, dietary fiber and micronutrients, and can be prepared in a number of tasty ways. We love to add edamame to risotto, stir-fry and salads, but one of our favorite ways to use it is as a coating for fresh fish, like sea bass. The soybeans are cooked quickly and then chopped before they’re pan-fried with breadcrumbs and chives. This edamame topping adds great flavor and nutrients to the meal, and also brings a beautiful pop of color. Another great way to use edamame is in creamy dips—we like to puree them with sour cream, goat cheese, chipotles and lemon juice for an easy appetizer. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to edamame.