When we think of dumplings, we tend to picture the stuffed wontons you’d get at a Chinese restaurant. In reality, a dumpling refers to anything from empanadas to pot stickers to ravioli—these are all made with dough and filled with something. If you’re looking for something Asian-inspired, try making easy chicken and lemongrass dumplings. The filling is a mix of chicken, cabbage and herbs, and lemongrass and fresh ginger give these dumplings a light, fresh flavor. For something different, try dumplings for dessert. We love to wrap whole apples, doused in cinnamon and sugar, in flaky puff pastry and bake for around twenty minutes. It’s a five-ingredient apple pie solution for any time of year! Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to dumplings.