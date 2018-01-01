When we think finger food, we think sliders, nachos and pigs-in-a-blanket. Finger foods are great for parties, since utensils aren’t necessary, and since they’re usually small portions, you can try a little but of everything. One of our favorite finger foods is arancini, rice balls stuffed with mozzarella and peas. Fry them until they’re golden and crisp all over, and sprinkle with a little salt before serving. For an upgrade of a classic finger food, this version of pigs-in-a-blanket uses spicy Andouille sausage instead of hot dogs and is served with sweet mustard chutney. Whether you’re looking for an appetizer for a crowd or a kid-friendly snack, F&W’s guide to finger foods has recipes for every occasion.