Creamy, flavor-packed dips are the most delicious way to eat your veggies! Forget about basic ranch, and mix things up with one of our tasty recipes. Blend beets with sour cream, garlic and chives with Greek yogurt or kale and pistachios with mayo for a veggie-loaded snack. If you’re snacking on carrots, celery or kale chips, try eating them with dips made from Greek yogurt, lemon and garlic; herbs and crème fraiche; or coconut milk, curry and cilantro. Whether you want a dip made of vegetables, or something creamy to dip your veggies in, F&W’s guide has a recipe for every occasion.