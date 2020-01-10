Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Artichoke-and-Spinach Dip with Spiced Pita Chips

Ken Oringer often serves dip at winter tailgates because it travels well and is simple to eat (no plates or forks necessary). When the weather is very cold, he likes to reheat this creamy, slightly spicy dip in a skillet on a portable grill, but it's also delicious at room temperature. Slideshow: More Dips and Spreads