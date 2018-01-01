Branch out beyond yogurt, hummus and salsa to dips that are truly decadent. Seafood dips are guaranteed to be one of the first dishes to be devoured at your next get-together. These luxurious—but easy-to-make—appetizers often combine a creamy base (like mayo) with big chunks of seafood and, if you’re lucky, a supercrispy, buttery topping. One of our favorites from Boston chef Matt Jennings uses jumbo lump crab meat, minced vegetables, mayo and brown-butter bread crumbs. It’ll be your new go-to recipe. No matter what kind of seafood you have on hand, turn to Food & Wine’s guide to find the best way to use it.