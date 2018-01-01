Salsa, meaning sauce in Spanish, comes in so many variations. With so little to define a salsa, the ingredient combinations are endless. Fruit salsas are often chunky and satisfy any sweet-and-tangy cravings, while salsa verde is mostly liquid and can be used as a delicious sauce on everything from tacos to meat. This condiments adds big flavors to meals no matter what version you choose. Whether you’re putting together a plate of chips and salsa or using one of these recipes to spoon over a meal, Food & Wine’s guide has unlimited ideas.