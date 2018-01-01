Hummus is a Middle Eastern dip made with cooked chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and salt. It’s so simple, but so delicious—and F&W’s guide to hummus has plenty of recipes to change up this standard recipe. Try mixing the chickpeas with other beans, like green lentils or white beans, add avocado for a super creamy spread, or blend in braised beets to get a beautiful magenta color. Hummus can also be used for more than a dip—it makes a creamy potato salad dressing, can be used as a pizza topping or swirled into minestrone soup. However you like to eat your hummus, Food & Wine has a recipe for you.