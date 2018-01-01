Guacamole is traditionally made by mashing ripe avocados and sea salt and lime juice, then adding chopped tomato, onion and jalapeno. There’s nothing wrong with this super simple version, but we love to add sweet corn, toasted pistachios, diced mango or bacon. Guacamole is more than just a dip—it tastes great mixed into salads or spread on a sandwich, and (of course) tastes delicious with all things Tex-Mex. One of our favorite recipes adds roasted corn and scallions right into the guac, giving it subtle sweetness and crunch. For a truly unusual spin on guacamole, try adding soy sauce, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds for an Asian-inspired guac dip. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to guacamole.