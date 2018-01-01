Making your own bean dip is super easy. Black beans, white beans, lima beans and fava beans all make delicious dips—we love to add Greek yogurt, fresh herbs, kale and cotija cheese to make party-worthy appetizers. If you like hummus, try a white bean dip, like this version with parsley oil. For a shortcut, use canned beans instead of dried, and puree them with garlic, herbs and olive oil. The parsley oil is simply fresh parsley, celery leaves and olive oil blended together, and then poured over the dip. Black bean dips are a great addition to any Tex-Mex fiesta, and require just a couple of ingredients. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to bean dips.