7 Chinese Snacks for a Holiday Party

© DL Acken

These are just seven of more than 600 fantastic recipes in Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan’s epic China: The Cookbook, published by Phaidon this year. Right now, you can get your own copy, and other Phaidon titles, at a 30 percent discount by visiting phaidon.com/foodandwine.

F&W Editors
December 16, 2016

Deep-Fried Tofu Balls

© DL Acken

These crispy tofu balls are are served with a fiery condiment that couldn't be simpler: salt mixed with ground Sichuan peppercorns.

Deep-Fried Shrimp Balls

© DL Acken

These crispy Chinese shrimp balls make a fantastic party snack. They get a sweet kick from a Chaozhou tangerine sauce.

Pot Stickers

© DL Acken

Pot stickers, known as jiaozi in China, are a kind of meat or vegetable-filled dumpling, commonly eaten across Asia. While the dumplings can be boiled, steamed, or fried, the popular method is to fry the dumplings in a little oil, add a bit of water, and then cover to steam and cook the filling. Once the water has evaporated, the dumplings are pan fried on one side for a crispy outside texture.

Steamed Scallops with Garlic

© DL Acken

These garlicky steamed scallops come together in less than 30 minutes, making for a quick and easy appetizer.

Sichuan-Style Wontons in Red Oil

© DL Acken

Chinese food experts Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan fill these Sichuan-style wontons with ground pork and napa cabbage. The wontons are topped with a red oil flavored with chili powder, garlic, ginger and crushed Sichuan peppercorns. Bonus: The wontons can be made ahead and frozen for up to a month.

Deep-Fried Wontons

© DL Acken

These deep-fried wontons couldn’t be more simple and classic, but they offer a huge flavor upgrade over takeout.

Egg Rolls

© DL Acken

This classic pork egg rolls fry up crisp and golden.

