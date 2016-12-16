7 Chinese Snacks for a Holiday Party

These are just seven of more than 600 fantastic recipes in Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan’s epic China: The Cookbook, published by Phaidon this year. Right now, you can get your own copy, and other Phaidon titles, at a 30 percent discount by visiting phaidon.com/foodandwine.
Deep-Fried Tofu Balls
These crispy tofu balls are are served with a fiery condiment that couldn't be simpler: salt mixed with ground Sichuan peppercorns.
Deep-Fried Shrimp Balls
These crispy Chinese shrimp balls make a fantastic party snack. They get a sweet kick from a Chaozhou tangerine sauce.
Pot Stickers
Pot stickers, known as jiaozi in China, are a kind of meat or vegetable-filled dumpling, commonly eaten across Asia. While the dumplings can be boiled, steamed, or fried, the popular method is to fry the dumplings in a little oil, add a bit of water, and then cover to steam and cook the filling. Once the water has evaporated, the dumplings are pan fried on one side for a crispy outside texture.
Steamed Scallops with Garlic
These garlicky steamed scallops come together in less than 30 minutes, making for a quick and easy appetizer.
Sichuan-Style Wontons in Red Oil
Chinese food experts Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan fill these Sichuan-style wontons with ground pork and napa cabbage. The wontons are topped with a red oil flavored with chili powder, garlic, ginger and crushed Sichuan peppercorns. Bonus: The wontons can be made ahead and frozen for up to a month.
Deep-Fried Wontons
These deep-fried wontons couldn’t be more simple and classic, but they offer a huge flavor upgrade over takeout.
Egg Rolls
This classic pork egg rolls fry up crisp and golden.