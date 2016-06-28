The Best Snacks to Discover in a Brown Paper Bag

It's official: Tweezer food is out. The tastiest snacks F&W's editors have eaten this year arrive at the table in brown paper bags.

Fried Smelt: Chicago

At La Sirena Clandestina, tiny, crispy fried fish come with a spicy grilled serrano chile remoulade on the side for dipping.

Chicken Wings: Charleston

Minero's wings are grilled over charcoal, doused in the bag with Valentina hot sauce and shaken like crazy tableside (above).

Potato Skins: Brooklyn

Scooped out and fried, potato "husks" at Glasserie are served in the bag with a dip of stewed fava beans and chickpeas.