The Best Snacks to Discover in a Brown Paper Bag

© Andrew Celbulka
These foods are far from your childhood lunch.
It's official: Tweezer food is out. The tastiest snacks F&W's editors have eaten this year arrive at the table in brown paper bags.
Fried Smelt: Chicago
At La Sirena Clandestina, tiny, crispy fried fish come with a spicy grilled serrano chile remoulade on the side for dipping.
Chicken Wings: Charleston
Minero's wings are grilled over charcoal, doused in the bag with Valentina hot sauce and shaken like crazy tableside (above).
Potato Skins: Brooklyn
Scooped out and fried, potato "husks" at Glasserie are served in the bag with a dip of stewed fava beans and chickpeas.