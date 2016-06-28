The Best Snacks to Discover in a Brown Paper Bag

© Andrew Celbulka

These foods are far from your childhood lunch.

Chelsea Morse
June 28, 2016

It's official: Tweezer food is out. The tastiest snacks F&W's editors have eaten this year arrive at the table in brown paper bags.

Fried Smelt: Chicago
 At La Sirena Clandestina, tiny, crispy fried fish come with a spicy grilled serrano chile remoulade on the side for dipping.

Chicken Wings: Charleston
 Minero's wings are grilled over charcoal, doused in the bag with Valentina hot sauce and shaken like crazy tableside (above).

Potato Skins: Brooklyn
 Scooped out and fried, potato "husks" at Glasserie are served in the bag with a dip of stewed fava beans and chickpeas.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up