Few foods get peoples’ attention (and steal their hearts) like cheese. Hundreds of varieties of cheese are produced around the globe; there are cheeses made from cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk, there are hard cheeses, like pecorino and parmesan, soft cheeses like chèvre, blue cheeses, aged cheeses, plus all kinds of delicious cheese products (cheese curds, cream cheese, and pimiento, to name a few). In our Food & Wine guide to cheese, we share all manner of cheesy recipe, from our favorite mac n’ cheese dishes to gooey grilled cheese sandwiches to the airiest cheese soufflés. Learn how to put together a great cheese course, the best way to make fondue, and get tips for pairing cheese with beer and wine.