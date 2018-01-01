Antipasto is the traditional first course of a formal Italian meal, but the contents are widely varied depending on regional cuisine. Cured meats, olives, pepperoncini, anchovies, artichoke hearts and mozzarella are all quite standard, but local fruits and vegetables are often added based on season. These traditional antipasto ingredients have inspired a number of recipes, including salads, pastas and sandwiches, and antipasto in general is easily customizable. Ripe cantaloupe, dried fruit and roasted vegetables are some of our favorite things to add to an antipasto platter, and we always serve it crusty bread. Whether you prefer soppressata or salami, provolone or Pecorino, antipasto is the perfect way to get any party started.