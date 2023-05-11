These Top-Rated Kitchen Mats 'Don't Slip at All,' and They're 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

Go get one.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on May 11, 2023

Cooking, baking, and meal prep require plenty of time standing on your feet in the kitchen. Needless to say, this can be very tiring, and quite frankly, as we all can attest, bare floors are hard on the knees. A rug can help, but a thick, cushioned mat is much more comfortable. 

Imagine standing for hours at a time without an aching back or sore legs and feet and with no worries about the rug or mat slipping when you move. Sounds impossible, right? It’s not. This feat can be achieved with an anti-fatigue mat, and right now, a top-rated one is on sale for 60% off at Amazon.  

KMAT Kitchen Mat [2 PCS] Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug

Amazon

This two-piece anti-fatigue floor mat set by Kmat is rectangularly shaped, with one mat measuring 17.3- by 47-inches and a smaller one that is 17.3- by 29-inches. Both boast a 0.40-inch thickness for a soft cushion to rest your feet on. And they feature a non-slip, waterproof, and simple to clean surface. In fact, a damp cloth or sponge will wipe any spills or messes off these mats with ease. 

They are made of memory foam and work well on all types of floors including tile, vinyl, laminate, and wood. They come in multiple colors, so you can choose the perfect color like green, red, or black to complement your kitchen decor. Prepare to relax in style when washing the dishes at the kitchen sink or cooking on the stove with these mats. 

This kitchen mat set has acquired over 25,800 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising them for their non-slip surface, great cushioning, and how easy they are to clean. One reviewer wrote, “It helps eliminate fatigue in my legs and lower back” and that these mats “don’t slip at all.” Another shopper wrote they loved these mats as they “stay in place” and are “comfortable to step on.” 

A third reviewer says the mats have “made a difference” when standing at the kitchen counters and sink and that they “clean up easily with a quick wipe.”

After a long day at work or doing household chores, give your body a break when making a meal or washing dishes. Sink your feet into these comfy anti-fatigue mats on sale for just $21 at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing the price was $21.

KitchenAid stand mixer sale TOUT
Don't Wait: You Can Get a Classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at the Lowest Price It’s Been All Year
Teacher Appreciation Mugs Roundup Tout
Teachers Deserve More Than a Week—These 5 Marked-Down Mugs Make A+ End-of-Year Gifts
Whall Stainless Steel Toaster Tout
Hurry! This 4-Slice Toaster Is More Than 80% Off at Amazon Right Now
