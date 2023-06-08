What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Grab the Set of Pasta Bowls That Shoppers Call 'Perfect for Just About Anything’ for Just $35 Hurry — this deal won't last. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Anthropologie If you haven’t heard of a pasta bowl, it’s a unique blend between a bowl and a plate that the internet can’t get enough of. Once you have a set in your hands, you'll likely never want to go without them. And one retailer that has some of the most chic options is Anthropologie. And although pasta bowls from Anthropologie are beautiful and high-quality, they can be equally as much of an investment, with some sets reaching over $50. But, on rare occasions, you'll find a few gems in the brand's sale section, like today. You can score a set of four of these Shiny Latte Pasta Bowls on sale for $35. And best of all, every single color is discounted, too. Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 4-Piece Shiny Latte Pasta Bowl Set, $35 (originally $56) at anthropologie.com These are the perfect sized pasta bowl, coming in at 7.75-inches in diameter. That means it’ll be wide enough to fit a variety of options like pasta, soup, salads, and more. With a height of 2.25-inches, they’re the perfect depth to keep items like stews tucked in, but not so tall that you have to dig deep down to get to your food. The bowls are made with glazed earthenware with a shiny finish, and they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe for fuss-free eating and easy cleaning. Pick them up in a soft lavender, a blushy pink, a brightening yellow, or a rusty orange, all on sale. Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 4-Piece Shiny Latte Pasta Bowl Set, $35 (originally $56) at anthropologie.com Shoppers love them for their versatility first and foremost. “These bowls are perfect for just about anything — pasta dish[es], oatmeal, salad, you name it. They're big enough but not too big,” one person wrote. Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 4-Piece Shiny Latte Pasta Bowl Set, $35 (originally $56) at anthropologie.com “They’ve quickly become my go-to dish,” a second shopper wrote. Another customer called out just how beautiful they are, writing, “I purchased the terra cotta and the color is vibrant and bold, exactly like the photos.” Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 4-Piece Shiny Latte Pasta Bowl Set, $35 (originally $56) at anthropologie.com Score this 4-Piece Latte Pasta Bowl set now from Anthropolgie while you can. You’ll want to hurry, since deals don’t always last for long. And there are even more bowls to shop from the collection, all on sale, below. Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 4-Piece Shiny Mini Latte Bowl Set, $13 (originally $20) at anthropologie.com Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 4-Piece Shiny Latte Cereal Bowl Set, $20 (originally $32) at anthropologie.com Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 6-Piece Assorted Shiny Mini Latte Bowl Set, $20 (originally $30) at anthropologie.com Anthropologie To buy: Anthropologie 6-Piece Assorted Shiny Latte Cereal Bowl Set, $30 (originally $48) at anthropologie.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Target Is Taking 50% Off Top-Rated Patio Furniture—We Found the 16 Best Pieces 7 Food and Drink Gifts Your Dad Will Love This Father’s Day, According to Our Editors Amazon's Just Dropped Its Father's Day Gift Guide—These Are the Best Kitchen Picks