Grab the Set of Pasta Bowls That Shoppers Call 'Perfect for Just About Anything’ for Just $35

If you haven’t heard of a pasta bowl, it’s a unique blend between a bowl and a plate that the internet can’t get enough of. Once you have a set in your hands, you'll likely never want to go without them. And one retailer that has some of the most chic options is Anthropologie.

And although pasta bowls from Anthropologie are beautiful and high-quality, they can be equally as much of an investment, with some sets reaching over $50. But, on rare occasions, you'll find a few gems in the brand's sale section, like today. You can score a set of four of these Shiny Latte Pasta Bowls on sale for $35. And best of all, every single color is discounted, too.

To buy: Anthropologie 4-Piece Shiny Latte Pasta Bowl Set, $35 (originally $56) at anthropologie.com

These are the perfect sized pasta bowl, coming in at 7.75-inches in diameter. That means it’ll be wide enough to fit a variety of options like pasta, soup, salads, and more. With a height of 2.25-inches, they’re the perfect depth to keep items like stews tucked in, but not so tall that you have to dig deep down to get to your food.

The bowls are made with glazed earthenware with a shiny finish, and they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe for fuss-free eating and easy cleaning. Pick them up in a soft lavender, a blushy pink, a brightening yellow, or a rusty orange, all on sale.

Shoppers love them for their versatility first and foremost. “These bowls are perfect for just about anything — pasta dish[es], oatmeal, salad, you name it. They're big enough but not too big,” one person wrote.

“They’ve quickly become my go-to dish,” a second shopper wrote. Another customer called out just how beautiful they are, writing, “I purchased the terra cotta and the color is vibrant and bold, exactly like the photos.”

Score this 4-Piece Latte Pasta Bowl set now from Anthropolgie while you can. You’ll want to hurry, since deals don’t always last for long. And there are even more bowls to shop from the collection, all on sale, below.

