Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up

Best Anthropologie Labor Day Deals

Mezze Monogram Mug

Savor a cup of coffee or hot chocolate after a long day with a personalized monogrammed mug. The tiled design and color of the mug are dependent on the initial selection but will captivate and charm whoever holds it. Shoppers love the generous 16-ounce capacity and the mug’s handle which has a spot for your thumb to rest. The mug is made of glazed stoneware and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board

This cheese board is nothing less than gorgeous. The natural agate stone is hand-hewn and shows off beautiful shades that make each piece unique. It is 9 inches in diameter and perfectly displays charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, fresh fruits, or assorted crackers.

Nifty Jacquard Table Runner

This boho-inspired table runner is full of bright colors, including blue, lime green, and orange. Sporting a jacquard motif design and measuring 72 by 16 inches, it is a centerpiece that is sure to bring lively and upbeat conversation to the table.

Neo Handcrafted 4-Piece Crystal Red Wine Glass Set

Adorn your table with elegance with this four-piece set of crystal wine glasses. Every wine glass is unique due to being handblown in Turkey by distinguished glassblowers and features a large bowl with a capacity of 23.25 ounces and a tapered opening, which provides room for poured wine to breathe when it’s being swirled. Savor a glass of a favorite red wine while enjoying the evening with family and friends.

Jerrelle Guy 2-Piece Dish Towel Set

Snag this two-piece dish towel set designed by Jerrelle Guy, food stylist and recipe developer renowned for her James Beard-nominated cookbook “Black Girl Baking.” These towels have a delightful and intricate floral design, with one towel purple and the other a deep pink. They measure 28 by 21 inches, are made of cotton, and are machine washable. These are made exclusively for Anthropologie, so be sure to grab a set while they’re still available.

Lilypad Butter Dish

This unusual butter dish with a lilypad design will catch the eyes of your guests as they sit down at the table to enjoy a meal. Handcrafted glazed stoneware, this dish is 2.75 by 7.5 by 3.25 inches. According to the brand, it is dishwasher-safe, but you might prefer to wash it by hand. If you’re feeling a bit whimsical, this is the perfect addition to your serveware. Note that this piece is part of a set if you’d like to get more.

Old Havana Measuring Cups, Set of 3

These unique measuring cups are part of the Old Havana collection that’s exclusive to Anthropologie. Made of reactive-glaze crackle stoneware, the three-piece set is available in either iris blue or mint green and measures ⅓ cup, ½ cup, and 1 cup. They are microwave- and dishwasher-safe and are oven-safe up to 482°F. It is handmade in Portugal, and the brand recommends not soaking these cups to avoid degrading the crackle glass and to dry thoroughly before putting them away.

Classic 18-Inch Taper Candles, Set of 4

These hand-dipped taper candles are a classic, standing 18-inches tall, and will perch exquisitely in candleholders of your choice. Dress up your table or fireplace mantel with this four-piece set. They are available in three colors: caramel, turquoise, and green tea. Enjoy up to 15 hours of burn time with these unscented candles that will provide a touch of romance and elegance to your festivities.

Luna Bakeware Salt & Pepper Shakers

Full of bright colors of deep blues, reds, greens, oranges, and yellows, these salt and pepper shakers by Luna Bakeware will bring a cheerful floral design to any side buffet or table. The glazed stoneware shakers are hand-painted and measure 3 by 5.25 by 3.75 inches, which includes the unique holder that the shakers sit in. The salt and pepper shakers and tray are not dishwasher safe and should be hand washed only.