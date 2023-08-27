What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up Our nine favorite kitchen finds start at $10. By Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Anthropologie Best Anthropologie Labor Day Deals Mezze Monogram Mug, $10 (originally $14) Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board, $45 (originally $68) Nifty Jacquard Table Runner, $30 (originally $48) Neo Handcrafted 4-Piece Crystal Red Wine Glass Set, $95 (originally $148) Jerrelle Guy 2-Piece Dish Towel Set, $15 (originally $22) Lilypad Butter Dish, $15 (originally $24) Old Havana 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set, $30 (originally $48) 18-Inch 4-Piece Classic Taper Candle Set, $20 (originally $30) Luna Bakeware Salt & Pepper Shakers, $13 (originally $20) Mezze Monogram Mug Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $14 $10 Savor a cup of coffee or hot chocolate after a long day with a personalized monogrammed mug. The tiled design and color of the mug are dependent on the initial selection but will captivate and charm whoever holds it. Shoppers love the generous 16-ounce capacity and the mug’s handle which has a spot for your thumb to rest. The mug is made of glazed stoneware and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $68 $45 This cheese board is nothing less than gorgeous. The natural agate stone is hand-hewn and shows off beautiful shades that make each piece unique. It is 9 inches in diameter and perfectly displays charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, fresh fruits, or assorted crackers. Nifty Jacquard Table Runner Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $48 $30 This boho-inspired table runner is full of bright colors, including blue, lime green, and orange. Sporting a jacquard motif design and measuring 72 by 16 inches, it is a centerpiece that is sure to bring lively and upbeat conversation to the table. Neo Handcrafted 4-Piece Crystal Red Wine Glass Set Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $148 $95 Adorn your table with elegance with this four-piece set of crystal wine glasses. Every wine glass is unique due to being handblown in Turkey by distinguished glassblowers and features a large bowl with a capacity of 23.25 ounces and a tapered opening, which provides room for poured wine to breathe when it’s being swirled. Savor a glass of a favorite red wine while enjoying the evening with family and friends. Jerrelle Guy 2-Piece Dish Towel Set Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $22 $15 Snag this two-piece dish towel set designed by Jerrelle Guy, food stylist and recipe developer renowned for her James Beard-nominated cookbook “Black Girl Baking.” These towels have a delightful and intricate floral design, with one towel purple and the other a deep pink. They measure 28 by 21 inches, are made of cotton, and are machine washable. These are made exclusively for Anthropologie, so be sure to grab a set while they’re still available. Lilypad Butter Dish Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $24 $15 This unusual butter dish with a lilypad design will catch the eyes of your guests as they sit down at the table to enjoy a meal. Handcrafted glazed stoneware, this dish is 2.75 by 7.5 by 3.25 inches. According to the brand, it is dishwasher-safe, but you might prefer to wash it by hand. If you’re feeling a bit whimsical, this is the perfect addition to your serveware. Note that this piece is part of a set if you’d like to get more. Old Havana Measuring Cups, Set of 3 Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $48 $30 These unique measuring cups are part of the Old Havana collection that’s exclusive to Anthropologie. Made of reactive-glaze crackle stoneware, the three-piece set is available in either iris blue or mint green and measures ⅓ cup, ½ cup, and 1 cup. They are microwave- and dishwasher-safe and are oven-safe up to 482°F. It is handmade in Portugal, and the brand recommends not soaking these cups to avoid degrading the crackle glass and to dry thoroughly before putting them away. Classic 18-Inch Taper Candles, Set of 4 Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $30 $20 These hand-dipped taper candles are a classic, standing 18-inches tall, and will perch exquisitely in candleholders of your choice. Dress up your table or fireplace mantel with this four-piece set. They are available in three colors: caramel, turquoise, and green tea. Enjoy up to 15 hours of burn time with these unscented candles that will provide a touch of romance and elegance to your festivities. Luna Bakeware Salt & Pepper Shakers Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $20 $13 Full of bright colors of deep blues, reds, greens, oranges, and yellows, these salt and pepper shakers by Luna Bakeware will bring a cheerful floral design to any side buffet or table. 