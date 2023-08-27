Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up

Our nine favorite kitchen finds start at $10.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Anthropologie Labor Day Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Anthropologie

Best Anthropologie Labor Day Deals

Mezze Monogram Mug

Anthropologie Mezze Monogram Mug

Anthropologie

Savor a cup of coffee or hot chocolate after a long day with a personalized monogrammed mug. The tiled design and color of the mug are dependent on the initial selection but will captivate and charm whoever holds it. Shoppers love the generous 16-ounce capacity and the mug’s handle which has a spot for your thumb to rest. The mug is made of glazed stoneware and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. 

Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board

Anthropologie Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board

Anthropologie

This cheese board is nothing less than gorgeous. The natural agate stone is hand-hewn and shows off beautiful shades that make each piece unique. It is 9 inches in diameter and perfectly displays charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, fresh fruits, or assorted crackers.

Nifty Jacquard Table Runner

Anthropologie Nifty Jacquard Table Runner

Anthropologie

This boho-inspired table runner is full of bright colors, including blue, lime green, and orange. Sporting a jacquard motif design and measuring 72 by 16 inches, it is a centerpiece that is sure to bring lively and upbeat conversation to the table.

Neo Handcrafted 4-Piece Crystal Red Wine Glass Set

Anthropologie Neo Handcrafted Crystal Red Wine Glasses, Set of 4

Anthropologie

Adorn your table with elegance with this four-piece set of crystal wine glasses. Every wine glass is unique due to being handblown in Turkey by distinguished glassblowers and features a large bowl with a capacity of 23.25 ounces and a tapered opening, which provides room for poured wine to breathe when it’s being swirled. Savor a glass of a favorite red wine while enjoying the evening with family and friends.

Jerrelle Guy 2-Piece Dish Towel Set

Anthropologie Jerrelle Guy Dish Towels, Set of 2

Anthropologie

Snag this two-piece dish towel set designed by Jerrelle Guy, food stylist and recipe developer renowned for her James Beard-nominated cookbook “Black Girl Baking.” These towels have a delightful and intricate floral design, with one towel purple and the other a deep pink. They measure 28 by 21 inches, are made of cotton, and are machine washable. These are made exclusively for Anthropologie, so be sure to grab a set while they’re still available.

Lilypad Butter Dish

Anthropologie Lilypad Butter Dish

Anthropologie

This unusual butter dish with a lilypad design will catch the eyes of your guests as they sit down at the table to enjoy a meal. Handcrafted glazed stoneware, this dish is 2.75 by 7.5 by 3.25 inches. According to the brand, it is dishwasher-safe, but you might prefer to wash it by hand. If you’re feeling a bit whimsical, this is the perfect addition to your serveware. Note that this piece is part of a set if you’d like to get more.

Old Havana Measuring Cups, Set of 3

Anthropologie Old Havana Measuring Cups, Set of 3

Anthropologie

These unique measuring cups are part of the Old Havana collection that’s exclusive to Anthropologie. Made of reactive-glaze crackle stoneware, the three-piece set is available in either iris blue or mint green and measures ⅓ cup, ½ cup, and 1 cup. They are microwave- and dishwasher-safe and are oven-safe up to 482°F.  It is handmade in Portugal, and the brand recommends not soaking these cups to avoid degrading the crackle glass and to dry thoroughly before putting them away.

Classic 18-Inch Taper Candles, Set of 4

Anthropologie Classic Taper Candles, Set of 4

Anthropologie

These hand-dipped taper candles are a classic, standing 18-inches tall, and will perch exquisitely in candleholders of your choice. Dress up your table or fireplace mantel with this four-piece set. They are available in three colors: caramel, turquoise, and green tea. Enjoy up to 15 hours of burn time with these unscented candles that will provide a touch of romance and elegance to your festivities.

Luna Bakeware Salt & Pepper Shakers

Anthropologie Luna Bakeware Salt & Pepper Shakers

Anthropologie

Full of bright colors of deep blues, reds, greens, oranges, and yellows, these salt and pepper shakers by Luna Bakeware will bring a cheerful floral design to any side buffet or table. The glazed stoneware shakers are hand-painted and measure 3 by 5.25 by 3.75 inches, which includes the unique holder that the shakers sit in. The salt and pepper shakers and tray are not dishwasher safe and should be hand washed only.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set
Le Creuset Quietly Dropped Deals on Bestselling Cookware—These Are the 10 Best Deals to Shop Now
Person using Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum to clean food from carpet
This Versatile Vacuum Outperformed 60+ Top-Rated Models in Our Tests, and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
ThermoPro Twin TempSpike 500FT Truly Wireless Meat Thermometer Tout
This Smart Meat Thermometer Is the Best Grilling Gadget I’ve Ever Used, and It’s Finally on Sale
Related Articles
The 50 Best White Elephants Under $50 for 2022
The 50 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50 for 2022
Magnolia Fall Kitchen Picks Tout
I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 12 Best Kitchen Items to Buy from Joanna Gaines’ Fall Collection
Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set
Le Creuset Quietly Dropped Deals on Bestselling Cookware—These Are the 10 Best Deals to Shop Now
Target
Target Has 1,000+ Deals on Kitchen Organizers and Storage That Are Perfect for a Fall Refresh, Starting at $6
Freelance: Modern Rustic Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Modern Rustic Furniture—and Prices Start at $16
Candles on a book in a livingroom set
The 15 Best Candle Holders, According to Interior Designers
REI Is Having a Last-Chance Summer Sale with Up to 50% Off Camping Essentials Tout
REI Is Having a Last-Chance Summer Sale with Up to 50% Off Camping Essentials
Plastic Storage Containers used in real world testing
The Best Plastic Storage Containers for Every Kitchen, According to Our Tests
Best Espresso Cups
The 10 Best Espresso Cups, According to a Coffee Expert
Cuisinart Sale Tout
We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section
A person pours whiskey into a glass.
The 10 Best Whiskey Glasses, According to a Master Blender
Disney Finds Under $25 Tout
Amazon Is Filled with Disney Kitchen Essentials—These Are the Best Under $25
Bormioli Rocco Stackable Bodega Glasses arranged on a table with fruit
The Best Stackable Glassware, According to Beverage Directors
A chef deposits cookie dough onto a cookie sheet covered with Silicone Baking Mats.
The 8 Best Silicone Baking Mats, According to Pastry Chefs
East Fork Pottery ceramic dinnerware set with food
The Best Ceramic Dinnerware to Elevate Parties and Everyday Meals
Best Salt and Pepper Shakers
The 10 Best Salt and Pepper Shakers for Your Kitchen