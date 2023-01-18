Amazon Shoppers Say This Small Sous Vide Was Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022,’ and It’s on Sale for Less Than $100

One of the most challenging things to cook is proteins. From fish, to poultry, pork, or even eggs — their temperatures are difficult to nail every time, especially when you’re in a rush. But, what if I told you there was a small little gadget that not only takes all the guesswork away, but will cook anything to perfection every single time?

Enter the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker. This nifty tool is mini sous vide, and it’s on sale for less than $100 right now.

Though not as common as a slow cooker or multi-cooker, a sous vide is a kitchen essential. It uses the low and slow method to cook your food, but instead of an oven or a stove, you place your ingredients in a sealed bag and submerge it in water. The machine takes care of the rest.

This Anova calculates the exact temperature of the water and the amount of cook time you’ll need depending on the item you’re cooking. All you have to do is attach the cooker to a heat-safe pot or container with its fixed clamp, fill it with water, and use the app to select the correct temperature. Then, you’ll just pop your ingredients in and let it cook away. Since you’re submerging, you’ll want to put your food in a sealed bag (shoppers use plastic or reusable silicone).

Aside from getting precise cooks, sous vides are also known for locking in moisture for the most tender results, whether you’re cooking meat, fish, eggs, or even vegetables. Once it’s done, you can sear it off on the stovetop for added depth of flavor too.

One Amazon shopper called this tool their “best purchase of 2022,” thanks to its perks and ease of use. It’s only a foot or so tall, meaning you can move it around and stow it away easily when it’s not in use. Plus, the controls are all easily displayed at the top of the device and you also have the option to control and monitor the cooking process on your phone with an app.

Over 11,000 shoppers gave this gadget a perfect rating. “This device is absolutely amazing, I used to be scared to cook steak since it can be so difficult to perfect but with this device it’s perfect every time,” a reviewer wrote, saying they don’t know why it took so long to snap it up. “I’ve used this for steak, chicken, fish and scallops so far and I cannot wait to try it for veggies and desserts,” they continued, adding that it’s easy to clean up, plus they love how many tips and recipes there are on the app.

Tons of shoppers use this to make cooking easier during the week too. “This has changed meal prep for the week. It’s great because you can cook items and have them ready to just sear,” a third person said, adding “its as easy as it gets to use.”

Snap up the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker now while it’s 34% off at Amazon. It’ll save you from overcooked dinners, and make them delicious instead.