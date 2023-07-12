Anchor Brewing Company Is Shutting Down After 127 Years

The San Francisco-based brewery was founded in 1896.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023
A sign is displayed on the front door of the Anchor Brewing Co. in San Francisco, California
Photo:

 Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Anchor Brewing Company, which has long described itself as the first craft brewery in the United States, has announced that it will close after 127 years in business. In a statement, the brewery cited competitive market conditions, economic factors, and the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2017, we implemented the acquisition of Anchor in order to expand our beer business in the US market,” Sapporo Holdings Limited, which owns Anchor Brewing, said in a statement. “However, Anchor was significantly affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus, and such impact was particularly prolonged in the San Francisco area."

“As a result, Anchor’s sales have significantly decreased. Over the past several years, we implemented a variety of measures to improve the business, such as releasing new products, product renewals, and making brand investments," the statement continued. "However, Anchor’s business performance continued to be sluggish. Since it would be difficult to improve profitability in the medium to long term, Anchor decided to commence the [assignment for the benefit of creditors].”

According to NBC Bay Area, Anchor has stopped brewing beer and will package and distribute its existing inventory. Its taproom, Anchor Public Taps, will also remain open through the end of the month as it works through the beer it has on hand. The company’s 61 employees were informed of the brewery’s pending closure on Tuesday.

“Anchor is grateful for its employees who exude so much passion for the Anchor brand," Sam Singer, a spokesperson for the brewery said. "Anchor thanks them for their commitment and all that they have done to build and care for this beloved brewery."

"This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation," Singer continued. "We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Weldwerks (Greeley)
24 Essential Colorado Breweries
Most Important American Craft Beers
The 25 Most Important American Craft Beers Ever Brewed
Cans of various beers from Stone Brewing and Sapporo USA
Stone Brewing Sells to Sapporo in Another Massive Craft Beer Shakeup
Close-Up of a variety of Beer Bottles
Crack Open a Cold One With the Help of These Top Places to Buy Beer Online
Top 50 Breweries Based on Sales
The Top 50 Craft Breweries in America According to the Brewers Association
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Keep Your Bar Stocked With These Top Alcohol Delivery Services
Craft Brewers Conference Streaming Online
Craft Brewers Conference Will Stream Online for Free After COVID-19 Cancellation
Tr&ouml;egs Independent Brewing
Inside the Ever-Changing World of Craft Beer Labels
Starbucks logo outside a location
Starbucks Is Closing 16 Locations Due to Safety Concerns, Including 2 Unionized Stores
Magic Rock Brewing
The 15 Most Important Craft Breweries in Europe
When To Suspend Restaurant Operations or Continue Delivery During Coronavirus
Delivery, Takeout, or Complete Closure? Caring for People Is the Only Viable Business Strategy
Jess Pryles
Meet the Women at the Forefront of Texas Barbecue
FW Pro | Restaurant Industry Crisis Financial Impact Coronavirus
The American Restaurant Industry Is On Life Support
The Brewing Projekt
19 Craft Breweries Worth Going Out of Your Way For
Run the Jewels
Run the Jewels Is Turning Hip-Hop Success into a Global Beer Empire
Wyoming: Snake River Jenny Lake Lager
Best American Lagers