Anchor Brewing Company, which has long described itself as the first craft brewery in the United States, has announced that it will close after 127 years in business. In a statement, the brewery cited competitive market conditions, economic factors, and the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2017, we implemented the acquisition of Anchor in order to expand our beer business in the US market,” Sapporo Holdings Limited, which owns Anchor Brewing, said in a statement. “However, Anchor was significantly affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus, and such impact was particularly prolonged in the San Francisco area."

“As a result, Anchor’s sales have significantly decreased. Over the past several years, we implemented a variety of measures to improve the business, such as releasing new products, product renewals, and making brand investments," the statement continued. "However, Anchor’s business performance continued to be sluggish. Since it would be difficult to improve profitability in the medium to long term, Anchor decided to commence the [assignment for the benefit of creditors].”

According to NBC Bay Area, Anchor has stopped brewing beer and will package and distribute its existing inventory. Its taproom, Anchor Public Taps, will also remain open through the end of the month as it works through the beer it has on hand. The company’s 61 employees were informed of the brewery’s pending closure on Tuesday.

“Anchor is grateful for its employees who exude so much passion for the Anchor brand," Sam Singer, a spokesperson for the brewery said. "Anchor thanks them for their commitment and all that they have done to build and care for this beloved brewery."

"This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation," Singer continued. "We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations.”