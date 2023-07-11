This Hotel Chain Will Give Your Family $15,000 to Find the Best State Fair in America

The warm days of summer are solidly here, which means you likely have a schedule full of neighborhood BBQs, pool parties, and beach days ahead. But, if you want to escape it all with your family in tow, AmericInn by Wyndham has a fun opportunity. And it comes with $5,000 cash.

This summer, the family-friendly hotel brand is hiring for its State Fair Family gig. As part of the job, one family will get to travel across the Midwest to test out and find the best state fairs and share their advice with their fellow travelers.

“Alongside the good old-fashioned hospitality and modern comforts at our hotels, the lucky State Fair Family will fully immerse themselves in the best of the Midwest’s iconic state fairs, all while captivating an audience on social media with their memorable adventures along the way,” Clem Bence, vice president and brand leader, AmericInn by Wyndham, shared in a statement.

According to the brand, the family will be expected to visit up to three state fairs over the course of a week (on or about August 10 - August 18, 2023) and share their advice on which fairs truly shine on social media (both their own channels and on AmericInn’s website and social). In exchange for testing all the corn dogs, funnel cakes, and a few of the rides, the family will be provided with hotel arrangements thanks to a $10,000 travel stipend and $5,000 cash. The family will also receive a Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership.

Applications are open now through July 25. To apply, families must submit a 300-word written application or a 60-second video application to fairfamily@americinn.com or via americinn.com/fairfamily.

The hotel brand noted that submissions should “demonstrate what makes each family the ideal candidates for the role while showcasing family flair and social-media savviness.” Families with active social media accounts on any channel are encouraged to apply, though the brand says TikTok and Instagram are preferred.

The winning family will be selected the week of August 2, 2023. See the State Fair Family website for all the terms and conditions.

